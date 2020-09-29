Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the schedule of document verification of candidates found eligible in the recruitment examination of Agricultural Service (Class-3) Technical Assistant Group C. The Commission has said in its latest notice that this recruitment is being done to fill 2059 posts. The result of the written examination for these posts was released on 18-09-2020.

The Commission said that the document verification (eligibility test / verification) of the candidates who have been declared qualified in the written examination will be conducted in three shifts each day from 08-10-2020 to 29-10-2020. The document verification will be done in three shifts (first shift from 10 am, second shift from 12 am and third shift from 3 am) at the office of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Pickup Bhawan, Third Floor, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow .

In this regard, the document verification for the candidates on the Commission’s website, the Layton Commission website upsssc.gov.in Click on the Examination / Interview segment Download Document Verification Letter on the home page, enter the required information and download your document verification letter and 4 other letters.

The Commission also clarified that due to corona virus epidemic, if a candidate does not reach for the examination of records on the due date, then he can appear for document verification in the third shift on 29-10-2020 after the permission of the Commission. Apart from this, no other opportunity will be given to the candidates.

For further guidelines read full notice of UPSSSC-

UPSSSC technical assistant DV call letter notice