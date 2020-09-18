upsssc recruitment 2018 result Rs: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (upsssc) has released the result of Competitive Examination 2018 for Subordinate Agricultural Services (Class-3) Technical Assistant Group C (General Selection). There are 2059 posts to be selected under this recruitment examination.

According to the notice of the Subordinate Services Selection Commission, the written examination was conducted on 19-02-2019 for this recruitment. In 2050 posts of Technical Assistant Group C (Unreserved -1031, Scheduled Castes-432, Scheduled Tribes-41 and -555 posts are scheduled for Other Backward Classes.)

Candidates participating in this exam of UP Subordinate Selection Commission can check their results by visiting the UPSSSC website. With this, you can check your result directly at the link given below.

UPSSSC Technical Assistant exam 2018 result