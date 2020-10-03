As soon as possible, resumption of the 1904 vacancies of JE (Civil and Mechanical) in Irrigation Department of Uttar Pradesh will be started. Full details of vacancies of both cadres have been collected. After completing all the formalities at the departmental level, a petition will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission for selection on vacant posts.

According to the departmental officers, even a year and a half ago, the Commission was sent a petition by the department to select the 554 posts of JE of Civil Cadre, on which the process is still pending whereas in 2020, on the basis of the 2013 Admission, the Commission has 1447 The list of selected people has been sent to the department. The process of joining all these selected is going to start now. However, the department is preparing to appeal to the Commission to jointly fill 886 vacant civil and 464 vacant posts of mechanical together with the petition sent for selection to 554 civil posts a year and a half ago.

JE Posts Approved Vacant Posts

– JE (Civil) 4685 1440

‘Mechanical 1926 464

– 1904 vacancies will be resumed soon

– Results of 1447 posts were declared after seven years

Qualification for selection

– JE (Civil) – 03 years Diploma in Civil Engineering.

– JE (Mechanical) – 3 years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

– Pay Scale – Grade Pay 4200

Posts are being filled

According to the departmental minister Dr. Mahendra Singh, the process of filling the vacant posts of every cadre of the department has also been started. At the same time, the department will appeal to the commission to start the process of selection soon.

Be appointed annually

Sudhir Kumar Panwar, president of the Irrigation Department, Diploma Engineer Association, said that every year there should be appointment for vacancies every year. After a long gap of 7 years, in the year 2013, the results of the 1447 post of the election were announced in 2020. The process of selection of 554 posts is pending for the last one and a half years in the Subordinate Selection Commission.