E.in 52-year-old German secretly filmed a minor under the skirt on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca. The man is no longer allowed to travel to Spain for the next ten years because of the “upskirting”.

A judge in Palma first sentenced the German to a prison sentence of two and a half years on Tuesday, reported the regional newspaper “Diario de Mallorca” and other media on Wednesday, citing the judiciary of the Spanish holiday island. The sentence was then converted into a ten-year entry ban. The confessing man took part in the proceedings via video conference from Germany and accepted the judgment.

The fact was a little longer ago: The security staff of a shopping center in the Mallorcan capital reportedly caught the man in September 2019 when he was secretly filming a 14-year-old girl with his cell phone under the skirt. When he was arrested by the police, he stated that he was a Youtuber and published recordings of women and girls who had been secretly filmed on the internet. The man was taken into police custody in Palma for two days, but was allowed to fly back home before the start of his trial.

The public prosecutor had demanded four years imprisonment for the German. The man also reportedly has to pay a fine of 4,860 euros and the young victim a compensation of 1,000 euros.

The police were unable to identify other victims of the man who showed the officers his latest recordings in Mallorca when he was arrested, it said. A judicial spokesman was unable to say exactly where the man came from in Germany, whether he lived in Mallorca at the time of the crime or was a tourist there.

Until recently, secretly filming or taking photos under the skirt (so-called upskirting) or in the clipping was usually not a criminal offense in Germany. The Federal Council approved a tightening of the law in September. The production and distribution of such recordings can now be punished with up to two years in prison.