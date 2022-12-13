When you talk about car-free days, you would logically think that it concerns petrol engines. After all, governments want to switch to greener means of transport as quickly as possible. But in Switzerland they are considering days when it is forbidden to drive an electric car. These EV-free days should take the pressure off the power grid.

The Swiss government has devised emergency measures in the event of a power outage. There are four levels, with the first level prohibiting the use of things like patio heaters or hot tubs. At level three, it is forbidden to use electric cars, mine crypto coins or even turn on the Playstation. Also would Netflix should stream in lower resolution.

In addition, there are measures such as a lower top speed on the roads on days when there is a threat of power failure. For now, the measures are not yet final. Switzerland generates a lot of energy itself, but also gets electricity from abroad. Should the import flow disappear, it is useful to have measures on hand to deploy.