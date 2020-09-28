Obviously, in order to deflect suspicions of sympathy for the master of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, who, as it was established, tried to disrupt the elections in the United States, American leader Donald Trump said that representatives of the Democratic Party allegedly collaborated with Russia to organize surveillance of his headquarters during previous election campaign.

“Look what’s going on with the FBI and the Department of Justice. If you look at these text messages, it completely proves that they were spying on our campaign. Everyone knew it, Joseph Biden knew“- Trump said at a press conference on Sunday, writes TASS.

The President called these events “the biggest scandal in the history of the country.” “They spied on our campaign, they wanted to make a coup. <…> The National Committee of the Democratic Party, Democrats cooperated with Russia. [Сын Джозефа Байдена Хантер] Biden received 3.5 million from his wife [бывшего] mayor of Moscow [Елены Батуриной], – said the head of the White House. – Why did he receive 3.5 million? This is more than a million more than from Ukraine, and more than we have heard about China.“.

The agency notes that the data on the payment of funds by Russian entrepreneur Elena Baturina to Hunter Biden is given in a report by the Republicans of the US Senate, which was published last week. Rosemont Seneca Thornton, one of the founders of which is Biden Jr., allegedly “received $ 3.5 million by bank transfer” from Baturina.

Recall that interference in the American election process in 2016 is incriminated by the US intelligence service in Russia. For almost two years, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller has been investigating these attempts to influence.

Recall that Facebook conducted another “operation” to stop the malicious activities of Russian hackers and agents, which was directed mainly against Ukraine and Syria. In particular, 214 social network users, 35 pages, 18 groups, and 34 Instagram accounts were banned by Facebook.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that US President Donald Trump actually refused to give the guarantees spelled out in the US Constitution that he would peacefully transfer power to Joe Biden if he wins the election.

