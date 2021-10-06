UPSIDE DOWN TEXTURE

Upside Down, a film directed by Luca Tornatore, tells the story of Paul (Gabriele Di Bello), a young man with Down syndrome, who tries in every way to lead a life as “normal” as possible. His mother (Donatella Finocchiaro) is a lively and sunny woman who has decided to face the child syndrome with irony, accepting it without any hesitation; his father (Fabio Troiano), on the other hand, is the one who suffers the most, because he is uncertain about what to do and unable to take care of his child as he would like.

Despite some moments in which he has a slight cognitive impairment and has childish attitudes, Paolo works in a restaurant and goes to the gym. Here it meets Armando (Antonio Zavatteri), a middle-aged man with a tough and solitary character, who trains young promises of the box. Thanks to him, the boy begins a fit box course, becoming so passionate about the sport that he starts training with amateur boxers and enters the ring.