Newlyweds from Ireland told how their wedding was ruined: 130 guests were forced to fight for three toilets due to stomach upset. Their history drew attention to the publication The Sun.

Newlyweds Jamie and Landon invited over a hundred guests to the wedding. In the morning, a flower girl came to their bridal suite. She was clearly not well. “Landon’s sister and his four-year-old niece, who was the flower girl at our wedding, showed up at the door with clear signs of diarrhea,” Jamie said.

Related materials Wedding deer The Chinese are crazy about tasteless photographs. And are ready to pay any money for them Get married at any cost Hurricanes, strikes and even poverty are no barriers for these brides. They want a wedding and they get it

After washing the girl, the bride and groom successfully performed the wedding ceremony. The situation turned for the worse during the gala reception, which brought together 130 guests.

All those invited suddenly developed diarrhea. “Then everything turned into hell. We began to notice how quiet and calm it became. It seemed to be a commemoration, not a wedding. People looked kind of sticky and sweaty, and it was clearly not because of the heat, ”- said Landon. Soon, the guests began to run en masse to the toilet. They all clearly felt bad.

“People were sick. They ran to the restroom. It was crazy. They just tore the toilets, “joked Jamie’s mother Barbara.

The couple began to worry about people running out of toilets, as there were only three of them in the wedding venue. Waste bins were used.

Jamie and Landon theorized that food from the buffet was the cause of the food poisoning and called in doctors.

It was later revealed that Landon’s niece had contracted norovirus a week before the wedding and had spread the infection during a wedding rehearsal. “Who would have thought that this cute little blue-eyed girl with flowers almost killed everyone?” – Barbara joked.

Earlier it was reported that a limousine with a bride going to a wedding caught fire in the American city of Las Vegas. The participants of the trip were not injured and reached the chapel in another car.