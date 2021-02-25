The decision of the NGO Amnesty International (AI) to withdraw the main Russian opponent, Alexéi Navalni, sentenced to two and a half years in prison, the status of “prisoner of conscience” has caused the environment of the reprisal politician and the Russian opposition generally a feeling of surprise and irritation. Navalni spoke out about 15 years ago against the arrival of immigrants to Russia from Central Asia and the Caucasus and AI has considered such messages to be steeped in “hatred”.

The head of the Navalni regional headquarters network, Leonid Vólkov, exiled in Germany and claimed by the Russian Justice for calling minors to participate in protest actions, has written on Twitter that “if an organization whose reason for being is helping political prisoners (…) do things that harm those political prisoners, then that organization is dead.

Also on Twitter, Kira Yarmish, the Navalni spokeswoman, currently under house arrest, described it as “shameful” that Amnesty International deprived the Russian opposition leader of the status of “prisoner of conscience” “because of statements made in the mid-1990s. the 2000s, heeding the requests of the propagandists of Russian power.

In similar terms, Ivan Zhdánov, director of the Fund for the Fight against Corruption created by Navalni (FBK), which also uses the term “shame”, has expressed himself. In protest, FBK lawyer Alexánder Golovach, also in prison, has renounced his status as a “prisoner of conscience” granted to him by Amnesty International in 2018.

Oleg Stepanov, head of the Moscow organization of the opposition formation, argues that AI’s measure in relation to Navalni after the tweets of the Russian state channel Russia Today (RT) “is an open game on the side of the dictatorship.” And it is that AI has recognized that some Russian state media have launched a smear campaign against Navalni.

The Russian digital publication Mediazona directly points to RT as the main instigator of such a campaign. Amnesty International received requests to review Navalni’s status, one of them from Katia Kazbek, an RT collaborator in New York, who called the Russian dissident a “nationalist and racist”.

People who knew Navalni in the past say that he founded an organization with a nationalist bias and participated in the so-called “Russian marches”, demonstrations called by ultra-nationalist and far-right groups, some of them with ramifications at the top of the Kremlin in those years, among them Stanislav Surkov, former adviser to President Vladimir Putin.

Natalia Zviáguina, director of Amnesty International’s office in Russia, believes that “a prisoner of conscience should not incite hatred against immigrants.” In his opinion, “a rejection of those statements would allow AI to reconsider its decision.” Zviáguina, however, has not clarified what specific words Navalni is referring to.

After recovering from the poisoning suffered in Siberia last summer, the opposition leader returned from Germany on January 17, the day when AI granted him the status of “prisoner of conscience.” He was arrested as soon as he passed passport control. He was then sentenced to two and a half years in prison for a cause that he considers “rigged and politically motivated” and his appeal against that sentence was rejected on Friday last week. There are two more legal cases against him and he is currently waiting in the Moscow Matrósskaya Tishiná prison, for preventive detention, to decide in which prison colony he should serve the sentence.