Tens of thousands of thousands of people, mostly young people and adolescents, celebrated the end of the more than six months of the state of alarm in the streets of many parts of Spain at dawn on Sunday. Starting at midnight, the spontaneous concentrations of people, in many cases without masks or social distance and with signs of drunkenness, followed one another throughout the national geography, which generated unrest among citizens and harsh criticism from the opposition. The most massive episodes took place in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Salamanca and Pontevedra, although there were also multi-audience parties in Seville, Malaga, Oviedo and Segovia.

The situation was complicated in the capital of Spain, where the Municipal Police were unable to prevent the massive bottles despite having carried out more than 450 interventions. The agents, at 11:30 p.m., even before the state of alarm ended, had to vacate the Puerta del Sol where a crowd was gathering waiting for the clock at the Casa de Correos to strike twelve, as if it were New Year’s Eve.

Shouting “fucking curfew”, “freedom” or “Ayuso” hundreds of young people gathered in Malasaña and Chueca, one of the most popular nightclubs in the city, without distance or masks. There were bottle throws at the agents and races before the security forces.

Barcelona was the other great party spot in the country, where the riot almost reached the levels of the capital of Spain. Several hundred people, without masks, gathered on the Lluís Companys promenade, under the Arc de Triomphe, after the end of the shortest curfew, which lasted for the last time only between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. . The Urban Guard ended up arresting about 200 people. Among those arrested were numerous foreigners.

Another city that left images of thousands of people on the street without anticovid measures was Salamanca. A crowd literally invaded the main square of the capital at the stroke of midnight to celebrate with a large bottle the end of the state of alarm and night restrictions. The charro city was not the only one in Castilla y León in which there was a riot. In the community there were more than fifty complaints of parties, attacks, burning of containers and non-compliance with the measures to contain the covid, mainly in Valladolid, Burgos, León and Ávila.

According to reports to local police, there were celebrations and concentrations, of greater or lesser importance, in a large part of the country’s populations, including towns in the four communities that still maintain a curfew: the Canary Islands, Navarra, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands. In Palma, the National Police arrested 16 people for causing altercations in a concentration where about 200 people gathered to protest against the curfew.

In Palma there were riots during protests against nighttime restrictions



Accusations



The celebrations were cause for reproaches to La Moncloa by the opposition and various regional governments, such as the Basque, Catalan and Castilian-Leon. “With Sánchez we went from a state of alarm to chaos. He will be responsible if there is another wave without the autonomous communities having the pandemic law that we have been offering a year ago, “said the PP leader, who blamed the central government for allowing the celebrations without security measures for having refused to approve a legislation on pandemics that would allow the autonomies to maintain restrictions once the state of alarm has expired.

Pablo Casado was not the only one in the PP who used the images of the excesses and celebrations to attack the Executive. The deputy secretary of Social Policy of the PP, Ana Pastor, also accused Sánchez during an act in Murcia. “With his passivity, lack of responsibility and excess of pride, he has refused to provide the communities with instruments,” he reproached.

The vice-president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Francisco Igea, pointed out that the images of the concentrations are in the “must” of the Executive who, in his opinion, has to resign if he is again forced to decree a new state of alarm due to a new rebound in the coronavirus. “It was too early to go from 0 to 100. It is an absolute irresponsibility on the part of the Government,” said the Citizen leader, who recalled that his community has not abolished the curfew, but that it was Sánchez’s cabinet that it has caused it to “decline” by refusing to extend the state of alarm.

La Moncloa maintained a deathly silence throughout the day and avoided speaking out on the crowds in the streets to celebrate the end of the restrictions after 197 days.

The closest thing to the Executive that was heard was the former Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who expressed his concern about what happened early this Sunday: “The state of alarm is over but the pandemic continues.”

The mayor of Madrid was harsh with the young people who took to the streets, although he avoided reproaches to La Moncloa. «Making a bottle in Madrid is not freedom. It is not breaking the rules. Each one also has to be aware that they live in society, ”said José Luis Martínez-Almeida.