The president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, at a press conference. David Cabezón @ Xunta de Galicia / Europa Press

Pablo Casado’s decision to abandon the historic popular headquarters in Madrid’s Genoa street has caused discomfort in some regional presidents, upset that they have learned at the same time as the press in the leader’s speech before the national executive committee. The barons consider that the coup “is not the solution to the problem” and “supposes assuming that the PP is a corrupt party”, instead that there were people who committed illegal behavior. “What the PP needs is to win,” said the Galician president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Several of the regional presidents of the PP noted this Wednesday that they were ignorant of Casado’s decision on Genoa, 13 despite the fact that it meant ending with a symbol linked to the party’s history, and they avoided defending it in public. Neither the Galician, Núñez Feijóo, nor the Andalusian president, Juanma Moreno, nor that of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, did it with the intention that their discomfort was perceived. Feijóo stressed that they had been “notified” of a decision “from the PP national team.” The measure has been received with “surprise” and dismay by several territorial leaders, who question the moment chosen to announce the change of headquarters and that this has been, at least for now, the main response of the management after the fiasco of the PP in the catalan women.

The Galician president, who always measures his interventions a lot, left a message loaded with intention asking if he considered that the abandonment of Genoa, 13 was enough to face the bad results in the Catalans. “What the PP needs is to win,” replied Feijóo. And he added: “When there is a bad result, the first thing we have to do is accept that we have a bad result; second, make a good diagnosis of why we have had a bad result; and third, to look for alternatives and strategies to improve electoral results ”. What Feijóo did not say in his message is that this is what the national leadership of the PP is doing after the poor result of the party in the elections last Sunday.

In other regional presidencies of the PP the abandonment of Genoa, 13 is perceived as an “impulsive decision” and they point out that “perhaps it is not the time” to adopt it. Not even from the economic point of view, add sources from a popular presidency, because the real estate market is not exactly buoyant as a result of the pandemic. The measure has been “controversial” in various sectors of the party “because the message it is conveying is that the PP is a corrupt party, not that there may have been people who have committed corrupt behavior,” say these same sources. “Yes [Casado] he would have done it when he won the congress, as Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría stated, it would have been understood that it was a process of natural renewal of the PP “, they point out. “But right now you lose a good card that you could have played better.”

A deep reflection

The barons of the PP continue to miss Casado an “in-depth reflection” on the result in Catalonia, where the party continues to be residual with just three seats and less than 4% of the votes. In the same irrelevant situation is the PP in the Basque Country, another historical nationality in which the coalition with Ciudadanos barely scratched 7% of the votes. “The change of headquarters is not the solution to the problem,” they point out in a popular regional presidency. Feijóo limited himself to describing the measure as “a matter of party administration”, while Mañueco was laconic: “I don’t give it more importance.”

In contrast to her colleagues, the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, is enthusiastic about the abandonment of Genoa, 13. “It does not belong to us”, he even said in the national executive committee after highlighting the new generation of the PP that is at the controls of the party. “We must vindicate our time and our Congress,” said, according to sources present, the Madrid leader, who maintains firm support for Casado. Like the Murcian baron, Fernando López Miras.

The PP statutes establish that the change of venue must be validated by the national Board of Directors, but despite the discomfort it has caused, it is not possible that the Board prevented it from being approved because the body does not have to vote on it. The Board is a “mere procedure”, point out sources from the management.