A few weeks ago, the television producer Juan Osorio announced through a live on his TiKTok profile, that Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcellawho obtained first and second place in the reality show “The house of the famous Mexico”they would be part of the cast of his new soap opera “Un amor sin recipe” for TelevisaUnivision. However, now there is a lot of speculation regarding the debut of the member of “Las Perdidas” as an actress, since apparently, she had made the decision to leave said project and caused the annoyance of the ex-husband of the Cuban star Niurka.

TVyNovelas published that, Juan Osorio was supposedly upset, saddened and disappointed by Wendy Guevara’s rejection of his new soap opera. According to said entertainment magazine, the television producer and father of the singer and actor Emilio Osorio, would have said about the transsexual influencer, “she was afraid that they would ask her for preparation and professionalism.”

Given this publication by TVyNovelas, Wendy Guevarawinner of “The House of the Famous Mexico”, denied the gossip on the part of Juan Osorio. In a live on his social networks, he said that the soap opera producer, upon finding out about the aforementioned publication, He sent her a message to tell her it was all gossip..

“Right now Mr. Juan Osorio, who is a sweetheart, who has always been super respectful, sent us a message telling us not to believe the tabloid notes that right now they put where they interviewed him, I am not going to say who interviewed him, or from where because it seems very bad to me. Sisters made a note where Mr. Juan Osorio spoke badly of me or expressed himself badly about me and all that, and it is a lie, it is totally false.”

In the message that Juan Osorio sent to Wendy Guevara, it said the following: “Hey Joel, tell Wendy not to believe that nonsense, I have never spoken badly of her and I would express myself badly about her.” The influencer made it very clear to respect the television producer a lot, “because he is the father of my little brother ‘El Halcón’.”

In addition, Wendy Guevara explained that he is his participation in the soap opera “Un amor sin recipe” stopped by Juan Osorio, well Televisa is analyzing what is best for it at this timesince he has several projects after his triumph in “The House of the Famous Mexico.”

