Moderate Saxena of Moradabad, who topped the UPSEE examination by scoring 560 out of 600 in the state, said in a conversation with Hindustan that keeping patience with strong will power and hard work gives success. Sanyam Saxena, a resident of Ashiana, who did the High School examination from Shirdi Sai Public School and XII Dayawati Modi Academy, Rampur, said in a conversation with Hindustan that it is necessary to understand the depth of the subject.

It is necessary to hum along with reading. By doing this, complex subjects like science and mathematics also seem easy. After topping UPSEE, Sanyam’s dream is to get admission in IIST Bangalore. Made the goal of reading quantum astro physics. Sanyam’s father, Avadhesh Kumar Saxena, serves as the Deputy Principal at Moradabad Government Industrial Training Institute. The mother, Kamini Saxena, is a homemaker. Big brother, Saksham has done BSC final honors from DU. The restraint credited her success to her parents as well as Vivek Thakur, director of Scholars Den.