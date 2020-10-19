UPSEE Counseling 2020: The counseling process has started for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) Examination 2020 for nearly one lakh engineering, management and pharmacy colleges seats in Uttar Pradesh. UPSEE Counseling is conducted by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow. For counseling successful candidates in UPSEE 2020 upsee.nic.in But you have to register yourself. Registration for counseling started at 2 pm today and will run till October 22, 2020.

There will be six rounds of counseling this year. For the first phase counseling, registration will be done from 19 October to 22 October by visiting upsee.nic.in. The process of document verification will be from October 20 to October 23. Online choice locking will be possible from October 20 to October 26.

The seat allotment result of the first phase will be released on 26 October. From 26 October to 29 October, students will be able to confirm their seats by depositing fees.

For counseling registration, the candidates will also have to submit some online documents, the list of which is as follows –

1- UPSEE Rank Card.

2- UPSEE Admit Card.

3- Marksheet and certificate of 10th and 12th.

4- Original residence certificate.

5- Character certificate.

6- Caste certificate (if applied).

7- Medical fitness certificate and affidavit.