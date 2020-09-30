UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020: In response to a petition seeking to postpone the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, UPSC on Tuesday filed an affidavit by the Supreme Court saying that it has already spent Rs 50 crore in conducting this examination, if further If this test is postponed again, it will cause a big loss of government money. The affidavit of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) came before the hearing on Wednesday. Earlier, the UPSC had said in the apex court that it is impossible to postpone the examination. The petition filed by the UPSC candidates has demanded the postponement of the examination in view of the fast growing cases of corona virus in the country and the severe flood situation in many states.

The UPSC has stated in the affidavit that it has postponed several recruitment examinations due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. But to fill the important vacancies in government services, it is very important to have the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020. The Commission said that it was opposing the demand for postponement of the exam as the maximum postponement could be done till October 4. No more exams can be postponed. If the date advances again, the schedule of the Civil Services Main Examination and other recruitment examinations proposed in the year will be affected.

UPSC said in SC- it is impossible to postpone civil service pre exam

The affidavit filed by UPSC Joint Secretary (Examination) Raj Kumar said, “Postponement is likely to have its widespread side effects not just once in the calendar but in the future. Second stage of recruitment examinations other than Civil Services Main Examination And the interviews are due this year. If the date goes ahead from October 4, then the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2021, which is to be held on June 27, 2021, will also go ahead.

According to the affidavit, more than 10 lakh youth have applied for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020. More than six and a half lakh (about 65 per cent) of the registered applicants have downloaded the admit card till Monday. Examination preparation has been completed. The list of examination material, attendance sheet, invigilator and supervisor has been sent to the respective examination centers. The examination is to be held at 2,569 centers. The Cabinet Secretary and the UPSC Secretary have instructed all the Chief Secretaries to provide proper transport facilities to the candidates on October 3 and October 4 so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the examination center. Jammers have been installed in all examination centers.

SC hearing on postponement of UPSC civil service exam

The civil service preliminary examination was earlier scheduled to take place on 31 May but due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the commission postponed it to 4 October.

The UPSC has made it mandatory for the test takers to wear a mask or face cover in the exam. The Commission has said that examinees can also bring sanitizers in transparent bottles. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center without a mask. Examiners will have to follow the rules of Kovid-19. They also have to follow social distance in campuses with examination halls / rooms.

The petitioners have requested to postpone the Civil Services Examination for two to three months so that by that time the situation of flood and continuous rains will improve and the Kovid-19 infection will also be reduced. The petitioners say that conducting the examination in the event of an epidemic is a violation of fundamental rights to health and life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Other services including Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Railway Group A (Indian Railway Accounts Service) are selected through UPSC Civil Services Examination. UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages – Preliminary, Main Examination and Interview. Final merit list is released on the basis of performance in main examination and interview.