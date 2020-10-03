UPSC prelims guidelines 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2020 tomorrow (Sunday 4 October). According to the affidavit filed by UPSC in the Supreme Court, more than 10 lakh youth have applied for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020. As of Monday, more than six and a half lakh (about 65 per cent) of the registered applicants had downloaded their admit card. Examination preparation has been completed. The examination is to be held at 2,569 centers in various cities across the country. The Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on 31 May but due to the Kovid-19 epidemic, the Commission postponed it to 4 October. During the exam being conducted in the middle of the corona period, the candidates will also have to follow several guidelines to prevent Kovid-19 infection.

Read here about the guidelines of UPSC Prelims –

– The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said that it is mandatory for the candidates taking the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination to wear a mask or face cover. The Commission has said that examinees can also bring sanitizers in transparent bottles. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center without a mask.

– Candidates must follow the rules of Kovid-19. They also have to follow social distance in campuses with examination halls / rooms.

– One third of the candidates will be seated at each center by its capacity.

– Examination will be conducted in two shifts from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Entry will be given at the examination center only 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam (09:20 am in morning shift and 02:20 pm in afternoon shift).

– To appear in each session of the examination, the candidates have to bring their photo ID card, whose number is given on the e-admit card.

– Candidates who have opted for the option of Scribe to help in writing the exam, they will be allowed with Scribe’s separate admit card. Scribe’s e-admit cards will be issued separately.

– Jammers have been installed in all examination centers.

– Candidates will have to maintain social distancing outside and inside the examination center.

Instructions for proper arrangement of transport

The Cabinet Secretary and the UPSC Secretary have instructed all the Chief Secretaries to provide proper transport facilities to the candidates on October 3 and October 4 so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the examination center.

The UPSC conducts preliminary, main and interview civil service examinations in three phases every year to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).