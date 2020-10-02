UPSC Pre Exam 2020: Western Railway has decided to run two pair examination special trains between Bhavnagar to Ahmedabad and Somnath to Ahmedabad for the convenience of the candidates appearing in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur told here on Friday that two examination special trains are to be run between Somnath – Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar – Ahmedabad for the UPSC Civil Services Examination candidates. These two pair of special trains will run on scheduled dates.

Train number 09202/01 Somnath – Ahmedabad Superfast Special Express (Exam Special): Train number 09201 Somnath – Ahmedabad Exam Special will depart Somnath at 21.30 hrs on October 3 and reach Ahmedabad at 05.25 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number 09202 Ahmedabad – Somnath Special will leave Ahmedabad on October 4 at 21.10 pm and reach Somnath at 05.05 am the next day. The train will stop at Veraval, Chorwad Road, Malia Hatina, Keshod, Junagadh, Jetalsar, Veerapur, Gondal, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Viramgam stations in both directions. The train will have sleeper class and second class seating coaches.

Train number 09211/12 Bhavnagar – Ahmedabad Superfast Special Express (Exam Special): Train number 09211 Bhavnagar – Ahmedabad Special will depart Bhavnagar at 23.45 hrs on October 3 and reach Ahmedabad at 05.00 hrs the next day. Similarly, train number 09212 Ahmedabad – Bhavnagar Special will depart from Ahmedabad on 20 October at 20.00 and reach Bhavnagar at 00.55 the next day. The train will stop at Bhavnagar Para, Sehore Gujarat, Songadh, Dhola Junction, Botad, Limbadi, Surendranagar Gate and Viramgam stations in both directions. The train will have sleeper class and second class seating coaches.

Booking of train numbers 09201/09202 and 09211/09212 has started from the scheduled PRS counters and IRCTC website from today. These trains will run as fully reserved trains.

Train number 02248/47 Ahmedabad – Gwalior Superfast Special Express (Tri-Weekly): Train number 02248 Ahmedabad – Gwalior Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday at 16.55 hrs and reach Gwalior at 10.15 am the next day. This train will run from October 3.

Special train will also run from Gwalior: Similarly, train number 02247 Gwalior – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Gwalior every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 20.05 hrs and reach Ahmedabad at 13.40 hrs the next day. This train will run from October 3.

The train will stop at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Agra Cantt, Dhaulpur and Morena stations in both directions. The train will have AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second class seating coaches.

