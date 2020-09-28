Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has expressed its inability to postpone the prelims examination to be held on October 4. There has been a demand to postpone this exam for important government services like IAS and IPS for 2-3 months in view of Corona. The Supreme Court has asked the UPSC to file an affidavit stating the reason for not postponing the examination. The case will be heard on Wednesday, 30 September.

The 20 participants who have filled the UPSC examination form have filed a petition in the Supreme Court through advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava. It has been said in the petition that the situation of Corona in the country is still serious. In many areas there are problems due to rain and floods. In such a situation the examination should be postponed for a few months.

The petitioners say that about 6 lakh participants will appear in 72 examination centers across the country. In such a situation, their health can be seriously threatened by corona. It has also been said in these petitions that this examination is being taken for recruitment in the job. This is not a test for college admission. In this it can be said that postponing it will ruin the 1 year of the students.

Today, lawyer Naresh Kaushik, appearing for the Union Public Service Commission, expressed his inability to postpone the examination. From a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, he said, “This is an examination for very important government services.” The exam was to be held in May. But it was postponed. The date of September 30 was set. October 4 has been moved further. Now if the exam is postponed, the purpose of organizing it will end. “

At this, the judges asked whether the Commission had filed an affidavit on this issue. The lawyer said that he has just received a copy of the petition. Because of this, a written affidavit has not been filed. The court should give them time till tomorrow. Allowing this, the bench deferred the hearing for Wednesday.

Read this also.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said – when will the corona virus go, when will the vaccine come, nothing is sure