UPSC civil services marks 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of successful and unsuccessful candidates for the Civil Services Examination 2019. Marks of Civil Services 2019 Preliminary Examination and Main Examination (successful and unsuccessful) can be checked by visiting www.upsc.gov.in. The Commission had released the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2019 on August 4 and said that the marks will be released after 15 days. But it was delayed. After this the UPSC had said that the marks would be released after 7 September. But due to pending cases related to examination in the court, the commission could not issue marks.

Releasing the results on 4 August, the UPSC recommended a total of 829 participants for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), the Indian Police Service (IPS) and other public services. Among the selected candidates, 304 candidates are from General category, 78 EWS, 251 OBC, 129 SC and 67 ST categories.

Pradeep Singh, hailing from Sonipat district of Haryana, topped the examination. Jatin Kishore of Delhi has secured the second and Pratibha Verma of Sultanpur in UP has secured the third position.

Through UPSC Civil Service, selection is made for other services including Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Railway Group A (Indian Railway Accounts Service). UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted in three stages – Preliminary, Main Examination and Interview. Final merit list is released on the basis of performance in main examination and interview.