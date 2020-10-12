UPSC civil services exam 2020: The Supreme Court on Monday postponed the hearing on the petition seeking additional opportunity filed by the UPSC civil services candidates. UPSC candidates have demanded in this petition that in view of the status of Kovid-19, they should also be given a maca to sit in the civil service examination to be held in 2021. The petition states that this opportunity of extra attachment can be given only once, keeping in mind the Kovid-19. It is to be noted that this time many of the candidates appearing for the examination will exceed the maximum age limit for the Civil Services Examination next year. According to age rules, he will not be able to appear in the 2021 Civil Services Examination.

Lakhs of candidates had appeared in the Civil Services Preliminary Examination held on October 4. On September 30, the Supreme Court refused to postpone the civil service examination. The court asked the Center to consider giving another chance to those who could not take the exam due to the global epidemic, this time is the last opportunity to take the UPSC exam. The court rejected the petition urging the 2020 UPSC Civil Services Examination to be conducted along with the 2021 examination.

The plea of ​​the UPSC was accepted by the Supreme Court. The UPSC had said that postponing the exam would have an impact on next year’s exam as well. The court said that it is not possible to conduct this year’s examination jointly with the next year’s examination. The Commission expressed its inability to postpone the examination.