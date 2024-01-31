UPS, a difficult 2023 for the distribution and logistics giant

2023 will be difficult for UPS (United Parcel Service), the distribution and logistics giant based in New York, according to the official numbers in the hands of the American SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). Profits and revenues in heavy decline. The group in fact had a turnover of 90,958 million dollars, with a decrease of 9.3% compared to the previous year. Profit sank 41.9% to $6,708 million.

The downward trend was recorded on both the American and international markets. Among the causes of this heavy flop is certainly the modus operandi of consumers who surprisingly they turned to “physical” stores, then the competition with a logistics giant like Amazon and finally the evolving demand for air transport particularly for goods coming from China.

Furthermore, a certain slowdown was also caused by numerous union conflicts. Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS, “2023 – said Carol Tomé, CEO of UPS – was a difficult year. Despite everything we remained focused on controlling what we could control, we remained on strategy and we strengthened our foundations to the future”.

UPS, growth forecast for 2024

And so the growth forecasts are all for 2024. UPS expects revenue of approximately $92 billion to $94.5 billion. For this reason, the operating margin will also go from 10% to 10.6%. The Group is, alone among a few, able to benefit in the airline business from the critical issues of maritime transport due to the attacks of the Houthi rebels and from the drought which limits the passage of ships in the Panama Canal.

Among the official data we read that the planned investments are 4.5 billion dollars with 5.4 billion dollars allocated for the payment of the dividend (1.63 dollars per share) in the first quarter of the current year. NoIn the fourth quarter, revenues amounted to $24,917 million, 7.8% less than in the same period of 2022. Consolidated operating profit was $2,477 million (-22.5%).

The net result fell by 53.5%, to 1,605 million dollars, after accounting for $512 million in extraordinary expenses such as pension plan adjustments, transformation expenses and deterioration of the Coyote brand. No further union demonstrations appear to be expected as UPS has closed a labor agreement with the union representing over 300,000 workers. More disbursements but also more union peace. It should be the basis of a growing 2024.