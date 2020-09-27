Corona in Uttar Pradesh, death from corona, carelessness of hospitals, patient broke in ambulance, no bed cleaning in hospitals, corona patient in hospital but where are the doctors. Actually, many of these are keywords and many statements which have confirmed the health system of the state. Have told how crippling the systems are. Moradabad district of U.P. There is TMU Hospital here. Patients arrive here for treatment in the middle of the corona, but the same panic is maintained in the hospital. The reason is the constant alleged suicides and the question is why? Now let’s look at each tax case …
.
Leave a Reply