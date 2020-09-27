Highlights: UP’s stamina once again in BJP’s national team, many new faces got a chance for the first time

Keeping in mind the assembly elections in BJP’s new team, the caste equation was also taken care of

Rekha Verma, MP from Dhaurahra, Vice President, Rajkumar Chahar, MP from Sikri, National President of Kisan Morcha

Lucknow

BJP’s national team once again has the power of UP. BJP national president JP Nadda has given a chance to the caste equation keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in UP. Many new faces have got a chance in the national team for the first time, while many old men have also been shown the way out.

Confidence expressed in MPs

JP Nadda has given a chance to many new faces in his team. Rekha Verma, MP from Dhaurahra, has been appointed as vice-president, while Rajkumar Chahar MP from Fatehpur Sikri has become the national president of Kisan Morcha. Basti MP Harish Dwivedi has been made the national minister. The highest number of officials have been made from UP, taking care of the caste equation.

Caste equation in new team

Rajkumar Chahar is from the Jat fraternity and the most recent opposition to the recently introduced Kisan Bill is being seen in the Jat belt itself. Because of this Chahar has got the responsibility of handling the farmers. Rekha Verma, who belongs to the Kurmi fraternity, and Harish Dwivedi as Brahmin faces have been given the responsibility.

The most shocking name is that of former minister Rajesh Agarwal. Rajesh Agarwal, once the treasurer of UP BJP, has now come to this position in the national team. Rajesh Aggarwal was removed from the post of minister in the state government due to his age.

Name has been in dispute

Leaders in the national team have also been named in controversies. Rekha Verma’s name came in to slap the constable while she also confronted the MLA from Maholi, Shashank Trivedi. Later, the state leadership had to intervene. At the same time, Harish Dwivedi has sat on a sit-in protest against the state government.

Many elders did not get a chance

The absence of Dr. Anil Jain in the BJP national team is surprising. Anil is also very active in UP. At the same time, Kisan Morcha president Virender Singh Mast and minister Dara Singh Chauhan have also not got a place. OP Mathur of Rajasthan, who was once in charge of UP, is also out of the team.

However, Syed Zafar Islam, who became UP MP for the first time, has been made a spokesman in the national team from the quota here. He is a resident of Chhattisgarh. Vinod Sonkar, Gaurav Bhatia, Shiv Prakash, Sudhanshu Dwivedi from UP are also in the team.