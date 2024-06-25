Daniel Carrera (Madrid, 1971) is the president of UPS for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India (EMEAI), a position he holds from Brussels, where the European administrative headquarters of the American multinational is located. But not the focus of its logistics activity, which is located in Cologne, in a distribution center that processes 53 packages per second or 190,000 every hour and where its fleet of airplanes sleeps, managing merchandise from Asia or the United States in a process which lasts three and a half hours. An airline that almost no one knows, the company highlights, is the tenth in the world by number of aircraft.

The figures handled by UPS do not leave anyone indifferent: “We move the equivalent of 2% of the world’s GDP every day and we make more electronic transactions than the New York Stock Exchange,” highlights Carrera, who has been working for nearly 20 years in a company they founded. two 18-year-olds in 1907 in a Seattle basement with a loan of $100. The current United Parcel Service has a market capitalization of 117 billion dollars and generates revenues worth 91 billion, an amount that decreased by 9% last year and has continued to evolve downwards during the first quarter of 2024 (the decline was 5.3% to 21.7 billion). The division managed by the Spanish executive, with 55 countries under his responsibility, has been one of the main causes of this decline, according to the company, which refuses to offer economic data by geography.

According to Carrera, this setback is due to the geopolitical situation. “Companies are changing their supply chains to make them shorter and the transportation that you used to do from China or Asia is now done from Eastern Europe, Turkey or the Maghreb and that brings less turnover.” In any case, the executive highlights that the CEO of the multinational, Carol B. Tomé, has confirmed the forecasts for the whole of 2024, which contemplate earning between 92,000 and 94,500 million dollars, with a consolidated operating margin of between 10 % and 10.6%. “There are green shoots and we see that the situation is improving,” she says.

To achieve this, the company has undertaken a restructuring process that has lost 12,000 jobs, mainly in the United States, says Carrera, where 63% of its turnover comes from. “In Europe it has barely affected; “There have not been more than 50 people, because it has never had a large staff structure” [cuenta con 48.000 empleados de los cerca de 500.000 de que dispone la multinacional directa e indirectamente]. The manager explains that the cut was planned before the results were known (which include a 42% reduction in profit) and responds to a new leadership style, focused on the client and much more agile. The structure in Europe has been changed and a layer of management has been reduced so that decisions are faster.

“At UPS we have a very clear strategy: to continue being the premium benchmark in international transportation and become number one in complex logistics for health care companies,” says Carrera. It is a global market whose complex part (controlled temperature, cold chain…) will move 80 billion dollars in 2026 and where UPS manages 10 billion, he details. A figure that they want to double within two years. “We are very focused on that, with investments in many countries. The most recent in Madrid; In Dublin we have just opened a 100,000 square meter center and in the short term we will also do so in India.” “We focus on the complex part of transportation because it is where we can add the most value. And in the area of healthcare because in the last two or three years we have acquired some companies [como Picking Farma en España]which are giving us capabilities that we did not have before,” says the president.

New facilities

The executive details the company’s new facilities in Spain: the Madrid healthcare storage and distribution center, measuring 27,500 square meters, to which they have allocated 18 million euros. The automated distribution complex in Barcelona, ​​measuring 24,000 meters, which has represented one of the group’s biggest bets in the country, with 40 million, and the Zaragoza center, in which they have invested 20 million. “Spain is an important market, the fifth in Europe,” says Carrera.

In addition, they have recently opened two branches in Germany and three in Italy. “In the last seven years,” summarizes the president of the EMEAI area, “we have invested more than 5 billion dollars.” In addition to infrastructure and robotization, the company is dedicating its efforts to artificial intelligence, which has helped, for example, to improve the customs process and speed up shipments.

The multinational express transport company operates in 220 countries, but only 20% of its turnover comes from the international market. In the United States, its large center of operations, UPS is reorganizing its network, closing obsolete facilities to opt for automated parcel centers. Something that could reach Europe, Carrera indicates, once the effectiveness of the model has been proven. Because, in the end, “technology has changed everything” in the logistics sector, “which has gone from being a commodity to be a competitive advantage for companies.” And they have adjusted the prices they manage, a logical consequence of the competition and the drop in volume they are currently experiencing.

