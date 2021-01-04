Highlights: Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya targets opposition in Deoria

Said-Bua-Babua unite, but his government will not be formed for 25 years

Akhilesh was attacked for the statement given on Corona vaccine

Devaria

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has strongly targeted the opposition. On Monday, he said that Bua and Babua may unite, but SP and BSP government is not going to be formed in UP for the next 25 years. In the last 15 years, the government of these two parties has not done as much work as the BJP government has done in just four years. The Deputy Chief Minister was addressing the farmers conference here.

In his address, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that farmers are developing in the country and the state. The funds of Kisan Nidhi have been sent to the account of more than one lakh crore farmers. The opposition is only trying to provoke the farmers. Let us tell you that the Deputy CM has announced to make the road from Salempur to Ballia to Bhagalpur a fourlane at a cost of 262 crores.

‘Insulting scientists’ by giving statement on vaccine

The Deputy Chief Minister said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has insulted the country along with scientists and doctors by making false statements on the corona vaccine. The public will definitely answer this. Electricity, water and road work have been done in the BJP government. Four years ahead of the BJP government, ahead of 15 years of SP and BSP.