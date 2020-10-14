Review meeting held at Lok Bhavan During the review meeting held at the CM’s official office, Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, the CM Yogi said that the state’s corona recovery rate has now exceeded 90 percent. He directed that senior officials of the health department at the government level, through regular interaction with the district administration of Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut and Mathura and senior officials of the health department, should guide them regarding control of Kovid-19.

Instructions to be vigilant till vaccine arrival CM said that no laxity should be taken till the effective vaccine of Kovid-19 is introduced. Along with the basic mantra of precaution, the war against this disease will continue in the future as well. Ambulance service should work actively for the convenience of patients. CM also directed to continue the process of corona testing as per the requirements.

Tension still persists in these seven districts Despite the recovery rate of corona in UP being more than 90 per cent, it is still said to be more vigilant in 7 major districts. There are still more cases of Kovid in these 7 districts of the state. A large number of Corona cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in these districts. These include Lucknow (279 cases), Gorakhpur (173 cases), Prayagraj (151 cases), Ghaziabad (149 cases), Gautam Budh Nagar (139 cases). Apart from this, 139 cases have been found in Meerut and 100 corona cases in Varanasi. In all these districts, CM has asked to be more vigilant and strictly follow the rules.

Instructions to increase the purchase of grains The Chief Minister said that by running the Paddy Procurement Centers established under the Minimum Support Price Scheme in an effective manner, maximum yield of farmers should be purchased. Instructing the farmers to make all the facilities available, he said that the payment amount should be transferred within 72 hours to the account of all the farmers who sell paddy. He said that all district magistrates should take effective action in their districts to control the prices of vegetables and pulses.

All the steps taken during the Coronavirus Updates in UP have helped in large scale in the prevention of Kovid in Uttar Pradesh. The recovery rate of corona patients in the state has been more than 90 percent. However, CM Yogi has instructed the officials to keep all the precautionary measures in place to control the prevention and spread of corona in the state. Also, no laxity should be taken until the Corona Vaccine Updates arrive.