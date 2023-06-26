After the consecration of Millionaires in the First Division of Colombian soccer by defeating Atlético Nacional in the final, it is time to pay special attention to the transfer market, before the start of the next tournament, which will take place in less than a month: he weekend of July 16 It will be the kickoff.
It will be three weeks to recover and recharge batteries for the next competition, until December 10, where the championship will conclude with a new grand final. We review the ups and downs of each of the participating teams.
cali america
Highs: None
Low: Alexandre Guimaraes (DT)
junior athletic
Added: Pablo Rojas
Low: Luis Sandoval, José Ortíz, Brayan León, Federico Andueza, Germán Gutiérrez.
Ind. Santa Fe
Added: Hubert Bodhert (DT)
Lows: None
Ind. Medellin
Added: Brayan León
Lows: None
Atletico Huila
Added: Víctor Cabezas, Cristian Tobar, Juan Fernando Caicedo.
Lows: None
jaguars
Added: Geovanni Banguera, Féiver Mercado, Jairo Molina, Juan David Pérez and Elvis Mosquera.
Low: Pablo Rojas
Golden Eagles
Highs: None
Low: Lucas González (DT), Yhormar Hurtado.
Boyaca Chico
Highs: None
Lows: None
Oil Alliance
Highs: None
Low: Hubert Bodhert (DT), José Luis Chunga.
Atletico Bucaramanga
Added: Carlos Mosquera, Emerson Córdoba, Santiago Jimenez, Juan David Rodríguez.
Low: Gonzalo Lencina, Cristian Subero, Teófilo Gutiérrez.
Once Caldas
Added: Billy Arce, Johar Mejía, Juan David Cuesta.
Low: Juan David Rodríguez
Deportivo Cali
Highs: None
Lows: None
Equity
Highs: None
Low: Carlos Arboleda, Ederson Moreno.
Union Magdalena
Added: Harold Rivera (DT)
Low: Claudio Rodríguez (DT)
Sports Tolima
Added: Yhormar Hurtado
Lows: None
Sports Pereira
Highs: None
Lows: None
sports grass
Highs: None
Lows: None
Envigado
Highs: None
Lows: None
National Athletic
Highs: None
Lows: None
millionaires
Highs: None
Lows: None
