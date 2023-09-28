I’ll step back

The Japanese round at Suzuka brought back the Ferrari with your feet on the ground. After the surprise triumph in Singapore, favored by the unexpected missed pass by Red Bull, by the excellent strategy of the red pit wall and above all – in the final part of the race – by the perfect cunning of Carlos Sainz, in Japan the Cavallino returned to ‘respect’ the hierarchical scale despite himself of the values ​​of this period.

The reds of Leclerc (fourth) and Sainz (sixth) managed to nibble four points away from Mercedes in the Constructors’ classification, but they were due for the podium race surrender to McLaren by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. All, obviously, behind the unreachable Verstappen.

Briatore’s analysis

Interviewed by the site The Reformist, Flavio Briatore also wanted to analyze the performance of the reds. The Italian manager, however, was not particularly impressed by the results of the two SF-23s, which even after the summer break are demonstrating a clear step forward compared to what was shown in the first part of the season. “Ferrari is more or less there, they have to compete with the McLarens. Unfortunately there is nothing fantastic to say about Maranello’s cars“, commented Briatore, who in recent years has returned to work in Formula 1 as a sort of ‘ambassador’ of the category. A role which, thanks to the past of the 73-year-old entrepreneur, starting from Crashgate 2008, has not failed to generate controversy.

Ferrari now, with six GPs to go, finds itself just 20 points behind Mercedes and could manage to gain that second place among the Manufacturers which team principal Frederic Vasseur himself had indicated as the Scuderia’s objective after the first races of the season.