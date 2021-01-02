The case of the girl’s headless corpse found in the forest of the capital Ranchi has caught fire. Some people protested strongly on this Monday. During this, an attempt was made to stop Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s convoy on Monday evening. The mob also broke the glass of the Road Opening Pilot (ROP) vehicle, which was far ahead of the Chief Minister’s convoy. Meanwhile, in view of the uproar, the security personnel took an immediate decision and changed the route of the Chief Minister to Hemant Soren to safe house. A traffic inspector was injured in the uproar, who has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi for treatment.A woman was beheaded on Sunday in Ormanjhi police station area of ​​Ranchi. Suddenly some people came near Kishoreganj Chowk to protest against this incident and against the increasing criminal incidents against women in the state. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s convoy was returning from the project building secretariat to his residence on Kanke Road. The Chief Minister was stopped by the crowd at the road opening pilot van at the forefront of the convoy.Also read: – The dead body of a girl found in Ranchi forest, stir in the area, police engaged in investigation

People demonstrated after the girl’s body was found, there was uproar

During this, a traffic inspector Naval Kishore Prasad was also injured. He is later hospitalized with the help of an ambulance. At the same time, as soon as the information of the uproar was received, the security personnel present in the Chief Minister’s convoy took an immediate decision, diverting the route and sending Hemant Soren to the Chief Minister’s residence via the big pond and Seva Sadan. Here, it is alleged that the commuters targeted many vehicles. Some women, under the leadership of a woman ward councilor, were targeting people coming in the way with sticks in their hands.

Based on CCTV footage, there will be commuters

During this period, there was chaos in the entire area. Later, the senior officers reached the spot and succeeded in normalizing the traffic. As soon as the incident was reported, other senior officials including Ranchi’s SSP reached the spot. Based on the CCTV footage, action is being taken by the police by identifying the commuters. A case has been registered against all of the police for obstructing the government station and attempting to kill a traffic inspector.