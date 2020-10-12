Mumbai: On Monday, due to grid gridding, a large part of Mumbai caused a public life to come to a standstill, after which many celebrities associated with the film industry including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, filmmaker Kunal Kohli, kept patience with the residents of the city. Appealed to keep. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that during the repair work at the 400 kW Kalwa-Padgha center of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company, the number two circuit has caused a technical flaw.

Raut tweeted that due to a disturbance in the Kalwa-Padgha transmission line, electricity went out in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai. He wrote, ‘After this, electricity went off in Mumbai-Thane and Mumbai suburbs. Electricity will come in about an hour.

Meanwhile, Bachchan reacted to the lightning, tweeted, “The whole city has lost electricity … somehow been able to send this message … be patient everything will be alright”.



Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, who emerged as a real hero in the coronary, also appealed to the public to be patient. Sonu wrote, the whole country came to know if there is no electricity in Mumbai for two hours. But even today, there are many houses in the country that do not get electricity even for two hours. So please be patient.

Film director Kunal Kohli also told his social media followers not to panic. He tweeted, ‘The power has gone, be patient. There is no power shortage in Mumbai. At the same time, Ali Fazal tweeted, ‘Bombay’s Batti Gul. The charging of the phone is ending. ‘Kaur wrote,’ Hey electricity! When will you come? ‘ Veteran actor Anupam Kher and music composer Armaan Malik also expressed concern over the power failure. However, electricity was restored in Mumbai in two hours.