From: Fabian Mueller

Russian Major General Konstantin Ogienko. © Balashikha City District Administration

A criminal case was opened against Major General Konstantin Ogienko. He is accused of taking bribes.

Moscow – Again has Russia fired a key military man. Russian Major General Konstantin Ogienko, head of the 1st Air and Anti-Missile Army, which is in charge of Moscow’s air defenses, was arrested on bribery charges. This is reported by the Russian news agency mug.

According to the report, the criminal case against Ogienko was initiated in July 2023. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. Ogienko is currently in pre-trial detention, scheduled until at least November 27.

The Russian daily newspaper Kommersant writes on the case that Ogienko and another major general, Dmitry Belyatsky, commander of the 4th Russian Air Defense Division, received 500,000 rubles, the equivalent of almost 4750 euros, from the head of the Hope organization. The sum is said to be the first batch of bribes for which the military promised to provide land in Dolgoprudny and Lobnya near Moscow owned by the Russian Defense Ministry. Overall, there was talk of a bribe of 30 million rubles, almost 285,000 euros.

Belyatsky has already pleaded guilty and struck a deal with the military. He was placed under house arrest. Ogienko denied the crime and was relieved of his post after the indictment.

There are repeated layoffs in the Russian military. In mid-July he had Russian General Ivan Popov, then commander of the 58th Army, publicly criticized the Russian military leadership. Then he had to take his hat. After Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted coup in June of this year, the chair of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and that of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Valeri Gerasimov, even wobbled. According to reports, both were just able to hold on. (fmu)