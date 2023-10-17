DAs the final speaker at the opening ceremony of the Frankfurt Book Fair, the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Žižek broke the consensus of solidarity with Israel that all speakers before him had previously reaffirmed. He also condemned the attack by Hamas and stood by Israel’s right to self-defense, he said. In a speech full of polemical exaggerations, the philosopher, who spoke as a representative of the host country Slovenia, still managed to include numerous topoi of criticism of Israel. There was a lot of sensible stuff there: “The Palestinians are only seen as a problem.” But there was also something overly pointed. When he backed up his point that the European right loved to support Israel with the remark that the National Socialist Reinhard Heydrich had already approved a Jewish state in the Middle East, Uwe Becker (CDU), anti-Semitism commissioner for the state of Hesse, shouted: “It is one Shame on a day like this.”

Some listeners left the room after the speech. There had already been hecklers before, to which Žižek had replied that what was happening was the exclusion of those who thought differently. He also secretly included the Palestinians: “Look at their situation.” Israel’s actions are ensuring that anti-Semitism will increase. There was little trace of the ambivalence that he had previously attributed to literature.

In the morning, the opening day of the book fair began with bad news. Exhibitors from the Muslim world began canceling their participation on Sunday. Indonesia, the guest country of 2015, will not use its national stand, and cancellations have also come from Malaysia and Arab countries. “I am very disappointed that they are not coming as a result of geopolitics,” said book fair director Juergen Boos at the opening. “They don’t understand that we feel for the victims on both sides, but we stand firmly on Israel’s side,” said his deputy Torsten Casimir.

Before the start of the fair, the decision not to award the Literature Prize, which has been awarded in Frankfurt since 1987, to the Israeli-Arab writer Adania Shibli during the fair was criticized. She was honored by the jury for her novel “A Minor Matter,” whose drawing of Israeli characters had already been described by critics as anti-Semitic in the summer. Several hundred writers from all over the world, including Nobel Prize winners Annie Ernaux, Abdulrazak Gurnah and Olga Tokarczuk, wrote a letter to the book fair on Monday calling on them to reverse the decision and give space to Palestinian voices.







There is what the writer and philosopher Elias Canetti called the “agitation mass,” said Boos: “I want to protect authors here from this agitation mass. It was important to me not to provide a stage for this.” Casimir added that the book fair is a place for peaceful encounters: “All authors who feel ready for this peaceful exchange can be here.” However, he confirmed the authors’ impression of the letter that the postponement of the award ceremony had not been agreed with Shibli. The LitProm association, which has been awarding the LiBeraturpreis, which was created at the Christ Church in Westend, since 2013, has been in close contact with Shibli. In the end, however, there were misunderstandings: “It was a decision by the club.”

Federal, state and city representatives initially supported the book fair in its stance. Those who murder children, rape women, tear families apart and kidnap hostages have destroyed any basis for understanding, said State Minister Claudia Roth (The Greens), representing Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “Unfortunately, there are also pictures from our country that show how supporters celebrate Hamas’ bloodlust. There can be no tolerance for this. This is absolutely unacceptable.”

The book fair has always endured debates, said Frankfurt Mayor Mike Josef (SPD). But he is grateful for the clear words of the book show. He receives letters from citizens asking him when the civilian casualties among the Palestinians will be discussed. Then he said: “Yes, we talk about that too.” He added: “But then I also expect the senders to at least accept that a war of aggression by Hamas took place.” There should be no two opinions on this in Germany. After all, “never again” doesn’t mean “again.”







Then came Žižek. “It’s the freedom of speech and we have to leave it here,” said Boos. You have to endure interruptions: “I’m glad we heard the speech to the end.” The hall applauded.