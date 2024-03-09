culture of fearA 54-year-old manager of a prominent Dutch bookstore has lost her dream job after a flawed investigation by her employer. She was accused of creating a culture of fear, but the judge ruled that she had actually been treated poorly by the bookstore, which now has to pay her a significant sum of money. A professor advises the manager to initiate proceedings against the research agency.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
14:43
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Uproar #major #bookstore #discredited #manager #receives #euros #39inadequate39 #research
Leave a Reply