Russian President Vladimir Putin was warned by the security services “at least two or three days in advance” of a possible Wagner uprising, but did nothing to counter it, limiting himself “to strengthening security in several strategic places, including the Kremlin, where the presidential guard has been strengthened and more weapons have been distributed”. This was written today by the Washington Post, which cites Ukrainian and European intelligence sources.

“Putin had time to take the decision to liquidate (the rebellion) and arrest the organizers,” notes a European source. “Then when it started to happen, there was paralysis on all levels. There was absolute shock and confusion. For a long time they didn’t know how to react,” the source added, referring to June 24 when Putin appeared paralyzed and unable to make decisions.

That day, lacking clear directives, local military and security leaders did nothing to stop the advance of the Wagner mercenaries towards Moscow. The situation was such that some of these leaders believed that the uprising enjoyed some form of agreement with the Kremlin.

“The local authorities have not received orders from the leadership – says a Ukrainian source – from our point of view this is the greatest sign of the insane situation in Russia. The authoritarian system means that without a clear command from the leadership, people do nothing”.

According to Gennady Gurkov, a former Russian security colonel who has now become a member of the exiled opposition, “Putin has shown that he is not capable of making serious, quick and important decisions in critical situations. This was not understood by the majority of the Russian population. But it was well understood by the elite. He is no longer the guarantor of their security and the preservation of the system”. “Russia is a country of mafia rules – adds a Russian financier linked to services – Putin has made an unforgivable mistake. He has lost his reputation as the toughest man in the city”.