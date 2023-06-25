JOn Saturday evening, Evgeny Prigozhin tried to make the impossible possible: on the one hand daring to revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand giving in in a patronizing and patriotic pose. Independent news portals such as “Wjorstka” already traced the route taken by Prigozhin’s Wagner militiamen from south-west Russia to Moscow on Saturday, locating the columns of their vehicles just a few hundred kilometers from Moscow. Journalists and other interested observers sat like rabbits in front of the line in front of Prigozhin’s Telegram channel, waiting for news from the top putschist.

Then, at 20:25 Moscow time, a new audio message from Prigozhin appeared. It seemed like an act of mercy. Because Prigozhin’s people don’t seem to have encountered any serious resistance on the way to Moscow along the M4 route, which is said to have been partly secured by improvised barriers and checkpoints. Now Prigozhin said his Wagner militia just wanted to “reform”.

“We left for the ‘March of Justice’ on June 23,” the Wagner leader said, using his own label for the attempted coup. “Within one day we came within 200 kilometers of Moscow. During this time we have not shed a drop of the blood of our warriors. Now is the moment when blood could be shed. Therefore, bearing in mind the responsibility for Russian blood being spilled on either side, we turn our columns and head back the other way to the encampments, true to plan.”

Lukashenko intervenes

At first, the Russian authorities did not comment on the statement. Prigozhin’s admission was preceded by a statement from the press service of Belarusian ruler Alexandr Lukashenko. He had announced that Lukashenko had negotiated with Prigozhin with Putin’s consent, “over the course of the day”. As a result, it was agreed that it was not permissible “to shed the blood of Russian fighters on the territory of Russia.”







Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko’s proposal to stop Wagner’s columns and take “further steps to de-escalate the tension”. “At the moment there is an absolutely advantageous and acceptable option for easing the situation, with guarantees for the security of the private military company Wagner,” Lukashenko said.

What follows in Russia is unclear. The state news agency Ria announced that a day off announced by the Moscow mayor for Monday remains such. The anti-terrorist operation in the capital initially remained in force. Footage came from the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don to show passers-by cheering on the Wagner fighters. These should prepare to leave the center of the city.

Wagner mercenaries are said to have shot down helicopters and fighter planes

According to eyewitness reports, Prigozhin occupied the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov on Saturday morning and seized at least two high-ranking military officials. The Wagner leader initially said he wanted to secure the release of Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, whom he accused of military failures in Ukraine. The two are Prigozhin’s rivals in a power struggle that has been going on for months.







After Putin criticized the “treason” and announced punishment for the rebels in a speech broadcast on state television on Saturday morning, Priogchin even announced that he would no longer obey the president. Criminal proceedings over an attempted coup, in which Prigozhin faces twelve to 20 years in prison, have been initiated by the FSB secret service. According to an unconfirmed report, Putin is said to have ordered the killing of Prigozhin.

Prigozhin’s militia are said to have dumped at least three military helicopters and one combat aircraft, and soldiers are said to have died in the process. Even if Prigozhin were to actually give in, the situation for Putin would remain precarious. Not only would he make himself dependent on the favor of a militia leader who has openly dared to revolt against him, but he would also be dependent on the mediation of the supposedly subaltern ruler in Minsk be to defuse the situation. That would be a sign of weakness, which is actually not permissible for Putin.

In the evening, Lukashenko announced that he had called Putin for the second time on Saturday and informed the Russian President about the results of the talks with Prigozhin. Putin “thanked the Belarusian colleague for the work done and supported him”.

The situation remained unclear. “Something completely improbable has happened,” exiled political scientist Tatyana Stanovaya wrote on Telegram. “We underestimated Prigozhin, but we also clearly overestimated Putin. This is a huge defeat for him. But you have to understand what’s behind it.” The coming hours, days or weeks may show that.