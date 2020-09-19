The nationwide movement against unemployment has started showing its impact. After Yogi Adityanath’s statement of taking quick action for the recruitment, UPPSC has also announced to declare early results for the recruitment of LT grade teachers. The Commission announced that under the recruitment of 10 thousand 768 LT grade teachers in Government Inter College, the results of written examination for 3 thousand 284 posts of Hindi and Social Sciences will be released soon.It has been decided in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission meeting on Friday. It is expected that the result will be released in the next one week. The result of these topics was not released due to the paper leak allegation. Now after the charge sheet has been filed in the court of Varanasi in this case, the Commission has decided to release the result based on the letter of SSP. The Commission has also decided to keep the accused accused in the case out of the result. In the same paper leak case, the then Controller of Examinations of the Commission Anju Katiyar also had to go to jail.

The exam was held on 29 July 2018

In 2018, for the first time, the task of recruitment of 10 thousand 768 LT grade posts in GIC and GGIC was entrusted to the Public Service Commission. The Commission conducted the written examination for these posts for the first time on 29 July 2018. This exam was conducted for 15 subjects. However, till now the results of 13 subjects were released. Result of 3 thousand 284 posts of these two subjects was not declared due to allegations of leaking paper in Hindi and social science paper. These include 1433 posts in Hindi and 1854 in Social Sciences.

Competing students were struggling for a long time to declare the result. The contesting students, led by Vicky Khan, the convenor of the Competitive Front, met the chairman of the commission several times and also approached the Varanasi police. Students also reached the High Court to declare the result. Finally, after the filing of the charge sheet on 24 August 2020 and the letter of the SSP of Varanasi in response to the letter of the Commission in this regard, the decision to declare the result in the meeting of Friday was finalized after the letter reached the Commission on 17 September.

Posts were left largely vacant

Only 36 candidates have been found qualified against 1673 posts of LT grade (spokesperson) computers. While 1637 posts have to be carried forward for the next recruitment. Similarly, in the result of 1035 posts of spokesperson Mathematics, only 435 candidates were successful while 600 posts were left vacant which have been forwarded. Only 8% candidates were declared successful in LT grade science subject results and 491 posts of male and 470 posts of female class had to be carried forward. In LT Science, there were 571 examinations for male category, 474 for female category.

Examination Controller kept in jail for a long time in paper leak case

Significantly, UP STF arrested Kaushik Kumar, a press owner of Kolkata from Varanasi on 28 May 2019 in the LT Grade Recruitment Examination 2018 paper leak case conducted by UPPSC. Later, on the basis of his statements, UP STF had conducted a raid at the residence and office of former examination controller Anju Katiyar at 2 pm on 28 May and arrested him on 30 May. After his arrest, the STF produced him in Varanasi court from where he was sent to jail.

On June 6, Anju Katiyar took refuge in the Allahabad High Court after the Additional Sessions Judge Special Court Prevention of Corruption Act, Varanasi court rejected the bail application. From where he got bail on 7 February 2020. However, the commission decided to keep the students accused in the case out of the results. The police has submitted the list of such students to the commission.