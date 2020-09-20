Highlights: Examiners protest in Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer Pre Exam-2016

In this examination conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, students arrived wearing black clothes to take the exam.

There is a lot of resentment among competitive students due to the implementation of minus marking in the pre exam

Prayagraj

Examination, Assistant Review Officer Pre Exam-2016 held in Prayagraj on Sunday, the candidates used a new method of protest. In this examination conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, students arrived wearing black clothes to take the exam. The examination was conducted in two shifts on Sunday in 103 exam centers in Prayagraj and 823 exam centers in 18 cities of UP due to protesting wearing black cloth. More than three lakh candidates participated in it.

In this exam held for a total of 361 posts, the contesting students, who were agitated about unemployment and other issues related to the Commission including contractual appointment, had planned to take the exam wearing black cloth as a protest. There is a lot of resentment among the competitive students due to the introduction of minus marking in the pre exam. Prashant Kumar Pandey, Farah Bano, Prince Kumar, who appeared in the examination, said that the Commission has implemented this marking in contrast to the conditions of the advertisement. As a result of this, at many centers in Prayagraj, the examinees are wearing black cloth and opposing the policy of UPPSC.

The exam paper was out

The examinees said, “We have also come to take the exam wearing black cloth due to this and are registering our protest.” The examination held on Sunday was also held in 2016, but the paper of this exam was out during that time. Due to this, the candidates had raised the demand to cancel the examination. The exam was then canceled. Minus marking was not maintained in the 2016 examination. However, now along with the examination, minus marking has also been kept in it. It was opposed.