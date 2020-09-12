Highlights: Many states of the country are preparing the provision of quota in jobs for the people of their state.

While many states of the country are preparing for the provision of quota in jobs for the people of their state, students from three outside states have made it to the top-5 in the UPPSC exam. Anuj Nehra, hailing from Panipat, Haryana, topped the examination. On the other hand, Sangeeta Raghav, hailing from Gurugram, Haryana, has also captured. Only two of the top five places are from Uttar Pradesh. Karamvir Keshav, who lives in fifth position, hails from Patna, Bihar.

According to the information, Anuj Nehra, the daughter of an army jawan has given the examination of civil service many times before. She also reached Mains twice. Last year, she missed the number two interview. Nehra, who studied at Hansraj College, Delhi University, also did coaching for the civil services examination. He got the benefit of this in the UPPSC examination. Nehra said that her UPPSC mains and interview had gone very well but she did not expect that she would top the other state exams.

Two toppers of U.P.

It is noteworthy that the result of UPPSC Examination, 2018 was declared on Friday. Three of the top five spots were dominated by girls. At the same time, there were only two candidates from UP in the top-5. Jyoti Sharma, a resident of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, secured third place and Vipin Kumar Shivhare, a resident of Jalaun, secured fourth place. At the fifth place was Karamveer Keshav, a resident of Patna, the capital of Bihar.