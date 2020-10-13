UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key of PCS Preliminary Exam 2020 held on October 11. Candidates can check and download the answer key by going to the official website uppsc.up.nic.in or clicking on the direct link given below. Answer-Key will be available on the website till 18 October. If a candidate has any objection to the answer to a question, then he should send his objection in the prescribed format along with the evidence. The last date for accepting the objection is 19 October (5 pm). No application will be entertained after this date.

Answer – Key four series A, B, C, D have been released. Here is their direct link

Direct Link – UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2020:

Send objections in closed envelopes to this address –

Arvind Kumar Mishra, Controller of Examinations, Atigopan-5 Section, U.P. Public Service Commission, Prayagraj

View format

595696 candidates had registered for the UPPSC Preliminary Examination 2020, but only 316352 candidates i.e. 53.1 percent of the candidates had participated in this examination held on Sunday. Due to Corona, this is the first time that 44 per cent students have left the PCS exam.

The UPPSC had completed the online application process for the recruitment of 252 posts of PCS and 11 posts of ACF and RFO. The examination was earlier scheduled to take place on 21 June, but was postponed due to the Corona epidemic.

Questions were asked from all subjects;

According to the students taking the exam, the question paper was quite balanced. Most of the questions were from current affairs. While 40 questions were asked from the current affair, 22 questions were asked from Geography, 20 from Environment, 9 from Economy, 13 from Science, 21 from Polity and 24 from History.