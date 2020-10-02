UPPSC PCS prelims 2020: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued important notice related to the change of examination center of Preliminary Examination 2020 to be held on October 11.

In the latest notice issued by the Commission, it has been told that the State / Senior Subordinate Service (Preliminary) Examination -2020 and Assistant Forest Guard / is being conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj on 11 October 2020 (Sunday). Regarding the Regional Forest Officer (Preliminary) Examination 2020, the candidates are informed that the said examination is to be held by the Commission on 11 October 2020 (Sunday) in 19 districts of the state. An examination center of Azamgarh district has been amended related to the said examination.

This amendment is as follows-

Examination Center (Old)

1- Substation No. -06 / 76 Shree Nath Baba Inter College, Kiratpur, Junaidganj Road, 01 km Amgad on Bypass Bilariaganj Road.

Examination Center (New)

1- Substation No. -06 / 76 Shibli National Inter College Block-B, Pandey Bazar, Azamgarh.

Candidates from serial number 410658 to 419939 will participate in this examination center. Therefore, the candidate should ensure to reach his revised examination center early. For more information, you can visit the Commission’s website (uppsc.up.nic.in) Can see