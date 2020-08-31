The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has asked candidates applying for PCS, ACF and RFO Preliminary Examination 2020 a choice of three districts for the examination center. Just like in the past, the review officer-assistant review officer recruitment 2016 was sought from the candidates. The PCS, ACF and RFO preliminary examination is scheduled on October 11.

For this, 595696 candidates have applied. Commission’s Controller of Examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra said that the preliminary examinations were held in 19 districts of the state – Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli. , Will be held in Sitapur and Varanasi. Examiners are to be given the option of any three of these 19 districts where they can easily take the preliminary examination. Explain that this option is being taken for the convenience of the candidates in view of the corona virus infection so that they do not have any difficulty in reaching the examination center and they take the exam at the examination center of any one of the three districts nearest to them. Can.

See Commission’s notice

The Controller of Examinations has also clarified that allocation of District or Center based on the choices given by the candidates will not be binding on the Commission. It is definitely that the candidates who do not claim the option of the center will be allotted the center at the discretion of the commission. Candidates have to give the option of three districts by clicking on the designated place on the home page of the Commission’s website by 7 September. The Controller of Examinations has clarified that no option will be taken after 7 September and it will not be possible to consider any report to change the examination center.