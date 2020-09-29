UPPSC PCS 2020 Admit Card: The preliminary examination of PCS-2020 (Preliminary), ACF and RFO is proposed by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on October 11. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second shift will be from 2.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The admit cards of the candidates applying for the examination have been released. Candidate Commission Website uppsc.up.nic.in You can download the admit card based on your registration number and date of birth.

Candidate will have to bring his two photographs and original copy of identity card at the examination center marked on his admit card at the time of examination. This examination will be held on 19 districts including Prayagraj as well as Agra, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ghaziabad, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Barabanki, Meerut, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Varanasi and Mathura. This information was given by Controller of Examinations Arvind Kumar Mishra.

Right now the link for the admit card is not open for any technical reason. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website continuously so that they can get their admit card as soon as the website is fixed.

Find link of admit card here – UPPSC PCS Pre Exam 2020 Admit Card