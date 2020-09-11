UPPSC PCS 2018 Final Result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the final result of PCS-2018 today. Female students are in the top three.

Anuj Nehra of Panipat tapped. In second place is Sangeeta Raghav of Gurgaon and Jyoti Sharma of Mathura in third place. In fourth place is Vipin Kumar Shivhare of Jalaun and in fifth place is Karmaveer Keshav of Patna. Candidates who have participated in the UP PCS-2018 main examination are now the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission uppsc.up.nic.in You can check your result by going to You can also check your result from the direct link given below.

List of toppers of UP PCS-2018-

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the final result of PCS Exam 2018 on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the final result of PCS-2018 on Friday afternoon. In this, 976 candidates have succeeded against 988 posts.