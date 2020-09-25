UPPSC: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct recruitment examination for a total of 711 posts of assistant engineers on the first of November. Earlier this exam was supposed to be held on June 7 this year but due to Corona, this examination could not be done. Now the objective questions will be asked in this examination to be held on 1st November. Applications were invited in 2019 for this recruitment examination of State Engineering Services (Assistant Engineer) Recruitment – 2020.

These 711 total vacancies are up to 2018 vacancies. UP Engineers ASO Ashish Yadav, Secretary General of the state, said that this time the exam will bring objective questions because there was a delay in checking the copies. He demanded that the vacancies of Assistant Engineers in various departments of the state government be sent to the Commission of Inquiry every year so that the recruitment examination is done every year.

ASO Naushad Ahmad, secretary of the K Jal Nigam unit, says that many years of recruitment together bring students of the same batch of engineering colleges. Every year, if there is a recruitment examination, more talent can come in the service of the state. Like IAS, they can get promotion for the entire batch.

Department ———- Name of the post ———— Number of posts

Irrigation suffered ———- Abhiyanta Civil ———- 171

Suhayanta Mechanical ———- 73

Minor Irrigation ———- suffered. Engineer Agriculture ———- 09

Suhayanta Civil ———- 04

Suhayanta Mechanical ———- 05

Rural Engineering Department ———- suffered. Engineer Civil —- 57

Lonivie endured. Engineer Civil ———- 108

Loniv ———- suffered. Engineer Ile.Mac .———- 46

Mandi Council ———- suffered. Engineer Civil ———- 31

Mandi Council ———- suffered. Engineer Ile.Mac .———- 05

Housing and Urban Planning —— suffered. Engineer Mechanical ——- 25

City Development ———- Suffered Abhiyanta Civil ———- 24

” Sahab.Abhyanta McKay.ile .———- 06

Suhayanta Water B .———- 19

Health Department suffered: Abhiyanta Civil ———- 04

Panchayati Raj Engineer ———- 01

Agriculture Department, UP Agricultural Services Group B. ———- 12

Engineering Branch and Water Resources Department ———- Land Conservation Officer 31

Technical Officer Energy Department ———- Director, Electrical Security 21

Labor Department ———- suffered. Abhiyanta Factories 13

Department of Labor ———- suffered. Abhiyanta Boilers 01

Special recruitment drive

Urban Development Department suffered.

Water Department 18

SC-STOBC Mandi Council

Suhayanta Ile. 2 obc