UPPSC Recruitment 2020: Before the passing of the year 2020, the notification of the Combined State Agricultural Services Examination-2020 for 564 posts has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. The application for 7 types of 564 posts has started from Tuesday. Candidates can now check recruitment notifications by visiting the Commission’s website uppsc.up.nic.in or check the notification from the direct link given below.

Under this, for the posts of District Horticulture Officer, Principal State Food Science Training, Senior Technical (Crops Branch), Senior Technical (Botany Branch), Senior Technical (Plant Protection Branch), Senior Technical (Chemical Branch) and Senior Technical (Development Branch) Applications have been invited. Applications have started from 29 December 2020. The last date for submission of online examination fee is 25 January 2021 from the Commission and the last date for submission of online application is 29 January 2021. The age of the candidate applying should be 21 to 40. Till now, recruitment to these posts was done through PCS examination, but for the first time due to the high number of posts, separate State Agricultural Services Examination -2020 is being organized for the posts. The detailed advertisement of recruitment has been uploaded on the official website of the Commission. The date of the examination has not yet been announced by the Commission. Candidates apply only after studying application instructions and complete notifications.

Recruitment Notification –COMBINED STATE AGRICULTURE SERVICES EXAMINATION-2020

Written test and interview on these posts

The recruitment of vacant posts for the Combined State Agricultural Services Examination -2020 is divided into two classes Group A and Group B. Selection will be done through Group A through both written test and interview. At the same time, the posts placed in Group B will be selected only through written examination. The posts of Group A District Horticulture Officer Grade 1, Grade-2 and Principal State Science Training Center-Food Processing Officer Category-2 have been kept. Group B holds the posts of Senior Technical (Crop Branch), Senior Technical (Botany Branch), Senior Technical (Plant Protection Branch), Senior Technical (Chemistry Branch) and Senior Technical (Development Branch).

Application link – Apply Online

Application fee :

– Unreserved – Financially weak, for the Other Backward Classes, the examination fee will be Rs 100 and the online processing fee will be Rs 25 –

– Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Ex-Serviceman Examination Fee Rs 40, Online Processing Fee Rs 25

– For the candidates of Divyang Category, the examination fee will be zero, online processing fee will be Rs 25.

Website – uppsc.up.nic.in