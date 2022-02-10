Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

My name is Amani Abu Sahli, the initiator of an initiative that contributed to stopping dozens of retaliatory operations, hundreds of people became safe after a long period of escaping from a fate in which they were only blood relatives, but it all began with my own blood when my 16-year-old child was killed in revenge between two families.

Amani Abu Sahli, a lawyer from Qena Governorate – Upper Egypt – says that the revenge reconciliation initiative that she launched in 2015 was nothing but an attempt to stop a revenge conflict between her family and a corresponding family in the same city that led to the killing of about 12 people, including her child, Muhammad Hamza, who was killed while going to school in One morning in 2014, her hope that he would be a venerable judge turned to ashes.

The Egyptian lawyer only looked for one week, during which she performed the Umrah in Saudi Arabia, and returned to launch the “Upper Without Revenge” initiative to be able to stop the bloodshed of dozens of families, who considered that their main motive was the woman’s desire to provoke conflict and harvest the blood of others to stop her pain in losing Her sons, her husband, or even her brothers, all she had to do was export herself as a woman who lost her son, and despite that, she considered that the rule of blood is better and more lasting.