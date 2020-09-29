UPPCL Recruitment 2020: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) is currently in the process of applying for 16 posts of Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and 32 posts of Assistant Accountant (Assistant Accountant). Today (29 September) is the last date of application for both the posts. All types of recruitment in Power Corporation are done through the Electricity Service Commission. At present, the work of preparing the list of vacant posts in the Commission, taking out applications, conducting exams, conducting interviews and declaring results is going on a war footing.

UPPCL Assistant Review Officer – 16 Vacancy –

– Educational Qualification – Gurusation from any stream and Hindi typing at the speed of 30 words per minute.

Age limit- 21 to 40 years.

SC, ST, OBC (Non Creamy Layer), who are native to Uttar Pradesh, will get 5 years relaxation in the maximum age limit. Age will be calculated from 1 July 2020.

Selection Process – Written test and Hindi typing test

Application fee

For SC, ST class of UP – Rs 700

Unreserved, OBC (non creamy layer) and EWS – Rs 1000

The application fee will be deposited through net banking / debit card / credit card / payment gateway or State Bank of India invoice.

The recruitment examination will be held in the fourth week of October.

—————-

Important things related to UPPCL Assistant Accountant Recruitment

Assistant Accountant (Assistant Accountant) – Vacant posts of backlog – 33 vacancy

– 21 are reserved for OBC (non creamy layer), 11 SC and 1 ST category.

– Computer Based Written Examination (CBT) will be held in the fourth week of October.

– Educational Qualification – Graduation degree in Commerce.

Age limit – 21 to 40 years. The age limit will be decided from 1 July 2020. SC, ST and OBC (non creamy layer) category of UP will be given 5 years relaxation in age.

Pay Scale – Matrix Level – 5, Rs 29800-94300

Selection: – Selection of the candidates will be through computer based written examination.

Application fee

For SC and ST category of UP – Rs 700

For OBC category of UP (non creamy layer) – Rs 1000

Disabled – Rs 10

For application candidates go to www.uppcl.org.