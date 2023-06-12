Uponor’s purchase offer | CEO of the Swiss GF on Uponor: “We would never give up such a strong brand”

The CEO of the Swiss company GF, which made a purchase offer for the building engineering company Uponor, says that the companies would fit together perfectly, and there would be no major changes.

From a Finn the CEO of the Swiss Georg Fischer (GF), which made a purchase offer for the building technology company Uponor Andreas Müller says that he believes that the companies would fit together “perfectly”.

The Swiss company said on Monday that it had made a purchase offer for Uponor worth a total of 2.1 billion euros. GF offers Uponor’s shareholders EUR 28.85 for one share.

Müller tells HS that Uponor works, for example, in building technology in geographical areas where GF does not have operations. In addition to the compatibility of the businesses, the cultures of the companies are similar, according to Müller.

“Both companies believe that people are the source of the company’s success,” he says.

According to Müller, the merger of the companies should go smoothly if the purchase offer is accepted. Upon completion of the acquisition, Uponor would become GF’s fourth business unit.

“We don’t have to worry about large restructuring costs. From the beginning, we can focus on synergies and finding the full potential of both companies.”

A Swiss company the managing director emphasizes several times during the interview that it is important for GF to do business transactions in agreement with the company to be bought.

It can be seen as a reference to the purchase offer made by the Belgian company Aliaxis for Uponor earlier in the spring, which was rejected by Uponor’s board. Aliaxis offered Uponor shareholders EUR 25.75 per share.

The offer made by GF has the support of Uponor’s board of directors and several of the company’s major shareholders. For example, Uponor’s largest shareholder, Oras Invest, the investment company of the Paasikivi family, supports GF’s purchase offer. Oras Invest owns 25.7 percent of Uponor.

“Owners, shareholders and the entire organization must be on the same page when the company is being sold. People don’t reach their potential if they don’t feel comfortable in their new home,” says Müller.

The company despite the support of the board and the largest shareholder, the realization of the purchase offer is not yet certain. For example, an even higher competitive offer can still change the companies’ plans.

A total of 36.9 percent of Uponor’s shareholders, including Oras Invest, have committed to accept GF’s purchase offer. The group includes pension companies Varma, Ilmarinen and Elo, among others.

However, the major shareholders’ commitments can be terminated if Uponor is made a purchase offer that is at least 10 percent higher than GF’s offer, to which the Swiss company does not respond.

Is GF prepared to compete with Uponor if someone else, say Aliaxis, makes a higher bid?

“At the moment, we believe that we have an offer on the table that is attractive to Uponor’s shareholders, but also indirectly to GF’s shareholders. We’ll think about it later if we have to. At the moment, we strongly believe in the attractiveness of our offer”, says Müller.

Provided The merger of Uponor and GF will take place, according to Müller, no major changes are planned. For example, the Swiss company is not giving up Uponor’s name, although it plans to put its own initials in front of the Finnish company’s name.

“Uponor’s brand in building technology solutions is one of the strongest in the world. We would never give up such a strong brand.”

According to Müller, Finns do not need to worry, even though another traditional Finnish company is ending up in the hands of foreign owners.

“There is no need to worry. We respect Uponor and its Finnish roots, and we would never destroy them,” says Müller.