Uponor purchase offers | Aliaxis withdraws its purchase offer from Uponor

Belgian company Aliaxis says it is canceling its public takeover bid for building technology company Uponor.

Earlier in the spring, Aliaxis announced a 1.9 billion euro purchase offer to buy the Finnish company. Upori’s board rejected it in May as “insufficient”.

The Swiss industrial company Georg Fischer said on Monday that it will make a competitive purchase offer for Uponor, rising to 2.1 billion euros. This offer is supported by Uponor’s board of directors and the largest owner, the investment company of the Paasikivi family, Oras Invest.

Georg Fischer offers Uponor shareholders EUR 28.85 per share. It is 12 percent more than Aliaxis’ offer of 25.75 euros per share.

Aliaxis says in its press release that the price it offered was based on a “comprehensive valuation based on Uponor’s strengths, the synergies brought about by the merger and the industry’s future prospects”.

Aliaxis according to the terms of the purchase offer, it has the right to withdraw the purchase offer if a competing purchase offer is made for Uponor.

Aliaxis now says that it will continue to implement its growth strategy.

“We will continue to promote our external growth program, utilizing our clear business strategy and our very strong balance sheet. At the same time, in any business acquisition, we always maintain a clear focus on value creation, taking financial discipline into account”, CEO of Aliaxis Eric Olsen says in the announcement.

The news agency Bloomberg already reported on Tuesday, based on its anonymous sources, that Aliaxis is not raising its offer for Uponor.

Aliaxis’ takeover bid was scheduled to start on Wednesday next week. Georg Fischer’s takeover bid is about to start on June 26.