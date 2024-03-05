The Secretary of Public Education (SEP), in collaboration with the National Pedagogical University (UPN), has launched new call for the admission process to their programs degree by 2024.

This process encompasses four face-to-face degrees and one distance modalityavailable in five academic units located in Mexico City: 092 Ajusco; 094 Center; 095 Azcapotzalco; 096 North and 098 East.

UPN call opens for bachelor's degree 2024:

What is the registration process for UPN 2024?

The entry process will be carried out completely virtually and consists of three fundamental stages: pre-registration and payment, obtaining a registration form, and the presentation and approval of the induction modules, orientation and assessment. Full details on the requirements and procedures are available in the official portal of the call.

What courses are there at UPN?

The academic offer includes four face-to-face degrees: Educational Administration, Pedagogy, Educational Psychology, Sociology of Educationand an online modality: Education and Pedagogical Innovation.

What are the requirements of the UPN 2024?

In order to participate in this process, it is an essential requirement to have completed high school or its equivalent, with a minimum average of seven and present the corresponding certificate. Those applicants who do not yet have the certificate on the date of registration must provide proof and recent history that proves their general average and the Completion of your studies before July 26, 2024.

He Pre-registration will be carried out through thedegree.upn.mx platformwhere applicants must provide personal information such as full name, CURP, RFC, date and place of birth, email, as well as the choice of the corresponding degree and academic unit.

Key dates to enter the UPN in 2024

It is important to note that pre-registration will be available from March 4 to 15 at 4:00 p.m., and payments must be made only at authorized bank branches within this period. Any deposit outside this period will not be refunded or considered valid to continue in the entry process.

Subsequently, from March 25 to April 3applicants will be able to obtain their registration form after completing the corresponding payment, sending a photograph in JPG format and completing the required information on thedegree.upn.mx platform.

Once the previous stages have been completed, applicants must present and approve the three modules of induction, orientation and assessment on the same platform. Failure to comply or fail any of these modules will result in disqualification from the admission process.

The Results will be announced starting July 1 on the official UPN website and through their social networks. The 2024-2025 school year for in-person degrees will begin on August 12while the online mode will start the 26 of August of this year.

